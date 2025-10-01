LG Ladakh assesses law & order situation

LEH: The Lieutenant Governor Kavinder Gupta today chaired a high-level review meeting to assess the prevailing law and order situation in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Dr. Pawan Kotwal, Director General of Police Dr. S.D. Singh Jamwal, senior officers of the Army, CRPF, and district administration. The officials briefed the Lt Governor on the latest developments, security preparedness, and inter-agency coordination to ensure peace and order in the region.

The Lt Governor inquired about the condition of security personnel injured during the unfortunate incidents of violence on September 24. It was informed that 105 security personnel including 57 CRPF personnel and over 48 police personnel sustained injuries while performing their duty at various location.

Kavinder Gupta assured that the injured personnel would receive the best possible medical treatment and directed the administration to extend full support to their families. He expressed deep appreciation for the courage and dedication displayed by the security forces in maintaining law and order under challenging circumstances. The Lt Governor directed the senior police officials to identify and take strict action against the miscreants responsible for disturbing peace. “No one involved in acts of violence will be spared. Law will take its firm course, and those trying to disrupt communal harmony will face stringent action,” he stated.

Commending the people of Ladakh, the Lt Governor said the region has always been known for its peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, and rich cultural traditions. He lauded the maturity and restraint displayed by the citizens of Leh in ensuring that normalcy is swiftly restored.

“The Union Territory Administration is committed to safeguarding the interests of every citizen. Peace, stability, and communal harmony are our foremost priorities, and every possible step is being taken to uphold them,” he added.

The Lt Governor further emphasized that the administration will continue to strengthen its outreach efforts, enhance community engagement, and ensure that grievances are addressed promptly. “The government belongs to the people, and together we will ensure that Ladakh continues to shine as a beacon of peace, progress, and harmony,” he added.