LG interacts with 70-member delegation of Gujjar-Bakerwal community

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today held an interactive session with 70-member delegation of Gujjar-Bakerwal Community at Raj Bhavan, and got first hand appraisal of their issues and grievances.

During the interaction, the Lt Governor assured the members of the delegation that strict directions would be passed to the Deputy Commissioners and Police department to ensure smooth seasonal migration of the nomadic Gujjar-Bakerwal community members along with their livestock.

“Action will be taken against the Officers found guilty of any delinquency during the movement of Gujjar-Bakerwal community members”, said the Lt Governor, on being informed that the nomads face problems during their seasonal migration.

The delegation comprising of the members of the community from across the UT led by Ch. Haroon Khatana expressed their gratitude towards the Lt Governor led J&K Administration for implementation of Forest Rights Act and Political reservation for the benefit of the tribal community.

“For the first time in seven decades, the Government is working for the welfare and interest of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community with the right intent”, said the community members.

They also thanked the UT Government for conducting free, fair and transparent DDC elections in which one of their community members, Ms. Sajida Begum emerged as winner from Larnoo, Anantnag, after recounting, which they alleged, had been wrongly announced earlier.

While projecting the issues of the community, Ch. Haroon Khatana lauded the Lt Governor for his undeterred resolve and commitment towards development and prosperity of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community.

On being apprised of the issue of Mobile Schools, the Lt Governor observed that the Government has already increased remuneration of the teachers working in Mobile Schools, from Rs 4000 to Rs 10,000 per month for better functioning of these schools. He assured that all possibilities would be explored for improving infrastructure of Mobile schools across the UT.

Terming ‘Education’ as the foundation for the progress of every community, the Lt Governor advised the Gujjar-Bakerwal community members to promote education among the youth of the community and also assured full support of the government in this process.

He said that the education would open up more livelihood opportunities for the youth and bring prosperity in the community.

The Lt Governor further called upon the Gujjar-Bakerwal community members for more political involvement and sustained awareness among the community for their betterment.

Addressing the issue of optimum utilization of development funds, the Lt Governor assured the delegation that an Officer sensitive to the issues of Gujjar-Bakerwal community would be deputed for the welfare of the said community.

The Lt Governor also asked the members of the delegation to submit the list of habitations with requirements pertaining to provision of basic amenities, so that necessary measures could be taken in this regard.

Meanwhile, various members of the delegation interacted with the Lt Governor and raised their concerning issues. They also submitted a Memoranda of Demands to the Lt Governor.

Anwar Chaudhary put forth the demand pertaining to the functioning of Mobile Schools. Mohammad Sardar apprised the Lt Governor regarding the issue of smooth movement of Gujjar-Bakerwal community. Ch. Farooq Khatana projected the issue of utilization of funds under Tribal Sub Plan (TSP).

Later, Ch. Haroon Khatana presented a book titled “Paraja Parishad Movement, J&K” to the Lt Governor.

Elected representatives including BDC Chairperson, from Larnoo, Anantnag, Mumtaz Ali, and Sarpanches- Showkat Ali and Ch. Anwar were also part of the delegation.