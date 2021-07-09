LG inaugurates World Bank funded Rs 4.35 cr showroom at Woolen Mill in Srinagar

‘Need to create sustainable ties with nat’l, int’l players’

Srinagar, Jul 9: With an objective to give a determined push to the growth of woolen industry in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha Friday inaugurated the Showroom cum Interpretation Centre at Government Woolen Mill, Bemina established under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTRFP).

In the 1st Phase of the project, Showroom cum Interpretation Centre was completed at a cost of Rs 4.25 crores. The sub-project was undertaken as part of the Restoration & Strengthening of Livelihood component of the JTFRP project. In Phase II, upgradation of machinery and ancillary work – shall be completed by August, 2021 end at a cost of Rs 4.00 crores.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor observed that the new Showroom cum Interpretation Centre will greatly impact the livelihood opportunities of people working in the mill, besides providing market opportunities for the thousands of wool-producing farmers in J&K. At the same time, the new facility will give a massive revamping to Woolen industry of the region, he added.

Stressing on providing viable market opportunities to those associated with the wool production, the Lt Governor asked the officers to work put in committed efforts and formulate a comprehensive strategy to promote local woolen products at the national and international market.

“While ensuring improved and better quality product range, the new centre will provide direct Market for 80,000 Kgs of locally produced wool annually, thus benefitting 1600 sheep rearing families,” said the Lt Governor.

“This will further improve the economic viability of Government Woolen Mills, Bemina, besides increasing annual fabric production from locally procured wool by 1,60,000 meters,” he added.

J&K is the 2nd largest producer of wool in the country, producing approximately 70 lakh kgs of wool per annum. The reformative policies of the UT Government is providing economic growth opportunities to around 50,000 families associated with sheep rearing in J&K, the Lt Governor maintained.

The Lt Governor was informed that the J&K Industry has tie-up with e-commerce platform ‘Amazon’ through Silk Mark Organisation of India (SMOI) as e-marketing channel.

Registration on GeM portal was completed. Trade name JKIL stands accepted with formal notification to be issued by Registrar by end of August, 2021. Professional catalogues and brochures were also developed. Reputed designers are being roped in to develop new product range in line with present market trends and fashions, it was informed.

The project is executed as part of the massive revamping of the Government Woolen Mill Bemina which was badly impacted during the floods of 2014 and had caused extensive damage to the building and equipment installed in the mill.

To reinvigorate the functioning of the Government Woolen Mill Bemina, a comprehensive revamping project was undertaken under the World Bank funded Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project which included the rehabilitation of the mill, as well as the providing of the latest textile weaving equipment to enhance the production of wool manufactured at the factory.

It was informed that the New Government Silk Factory, Rajbagh with state-of-the-art preparatory, weaving and finishing machinery will be completed soon, thus providing economic benefit to 3000 cocoon- rearing families.

Pertinently, Experience Centre cum Sales Outlet was already made operational at Jammu for promotion and marketing of JKI products.

Baseer Ahmad Khan, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor; Ranjan Thakur, Principal Secretary Industries; Pandurang K Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Abid Rasheed Shah; Chief Executive Officer, JKERA/JTFRP and other senior officers were during the inaugural ceremony.