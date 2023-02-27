Srinagar, February 27: Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha today inaugurated power infrastructure projects worth Rs.192 crores.

The 25 projects inaugurated included 22 receiving stations costing Rs 50 cr; Smart Metering project costing Rs 62.88 cr & Smart Metering App – Smart Bill Sahuliyat, and Supervisory Control & Data Acquisition system at a cost of Rs 79.27 cr.

In presence of the Lt Governor, KPDCL and JPDCL signed MoUs worth Rs 1814 Cr & Rs 2174 Cr, respectively, with PESL (PGCIL), RECPDCL & NTPC for implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). It will strengthen distribution infrastructure and improve electricity supply to urban & rural areas.

Dedicating the power infrastructure projects to the people, the Lt Governor said the projects inaugurated today will add to the existing distribution capacity and provide quality power supply to the households and existing & upcoming industrial units in the respective areas.

The completion of projects under the MoUs signed today will go a long way to achieve the goal of providing 24×7 quality power to the people of Jammu Kashmir, he added.

We have made dedicated efforts to increase generation, transmission and distribution capacity and ensured that the people of J&K have access to hassle-free power supply, the Lt Governor observed.



Projects undertaken for creation of new receiving stations and augmentation of existing stations will ensure quality and reliable power supply to people. We have achieved huge capacity addition under Centrally Sponsored Schemes/PMDP projects. Out of 195 projects, 135 have been completed and the remaining 60 projects will be completed in coming months, the Lt Governor noted.

The power scenario in Jammu Kashmir, which was in shambles for decades, has witnessed a major turnaround with more electricity being supplied, especially in far-flung areas as compared to previous years, said the Lt Governor.

In Kashmir valley, additional capacities were created during the winter to enable peak demand and 10 percent more power was supplied as compared to last year. For the first time, in a single year out of total 30 grid stations, 11 stations have been augmented, he added.

Power supply position in Jammu region has improved after addition of new system capacities. These initiatives exemplify our commitment for inclusive development and to fulfil the needs of the common man, the Lt Governor further added.

The Lt Governor highlighted the reforms introduced in the last three years to improve the power infrastructure; enhance power sustainability & efficiency in the UT.

Under PMDP and Centrally Sponsored Schemes, a well-planned, systematic and comprehensive program is being implemented for improvement and upgradation of transmission & distribution infrastructure to streamline and strengthen the power supply across J&K, he said.

The target of 1727 MVA capacity addition has been achieved at 220 and 132 KV levels and 236 circuit km transmission line has been laid. We have added 2345 MVA capacity in the distribution sector and 8550 new distribution transformers have been installed in residential areas. Four mega hydro projects will be completed in coming years.

In the first phase of the smart metering project, 57,000 meters have been installed and 1.25 lakh smart meters will be installed during Phase II, he informed.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to avail the benefit of RDSS scheme.

Officers must evaluate the implementation of the Power Amnesty scheme, and make dedicated efforts to reduce AT&C losses. Remove apprehensions of people. Spread awareness regarding smart meters, he added.

The Lt Governor sought participation from the citizens in government’s efforts toward the socio-economic progress of rural and urban areas.

In order to make urban local bodies self-reliant, Housing & Urban Development Department has notified the introduction of property tax in Jammu & Kashmir like other parts of the country.

The Lt Governor said the administration will ensure common people don’t face any inconvenience. Every decision will be made in the interest of the people. Administration and responsible citizens must make others aware of the Property Tax and how we can contribute in transforming the cities as engines of growth, he added.

The property tax in Jammu and Kashmir is the least as compared to other states. There are around 5,20,000 houses in cities of J&K. Out of these, 2,06,000 houses are less than 1000 sq ft which means 40% won’t have to pay any property tax. 2,03,680 houses are less than 1500 sq ft and 80% of these households will have to pay less than Rs 600 per annum while the rest will have to pay a nominal amount of Rs 1000 (maximum). This amount is one-tenth of the tax amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun, the Lt Governor said.

In commercial establishments, out of 1,01,000 shops in Srinagar, Jammu & other municipalities, and around 46% of shops ( 46,000 shops) are less than 100 sqft and they will have to pay upto Rs 700 per annum. Out of these 46,000 shops, 80% will have to pay Rs 500-550 per annum/ Rs 50 per month. 30,000 shops will have to pay taxes below Rs 2000 per annum which is also one-tenth of the amount being paid in Shimla, Ambala and Dehradun. 76% of shops will be paying a nominal amount in the shape of Property Tax. No better arrangements can be made than this.

The revenue generated won’t go to the J&K UT Government and will be deposited in the accounts of the corporations and municipalities. It will be utilized for improving public amenities, the Lt Governor noted.

If a common man has any problem, he must reach out to the administration. It is our collective responsibility to build a J&K which is economically prosperous, with ample opportunities for livelihood generation so that people can live & work with dignity and peace, the Lt Governor added.

The Lt Governor also spoke on the transformation taking place in agriculture & allied sectors and how the implementation of 29 projects recommended by Apex committee will bring a favorable change in the lives of farming families.

He further shared the achievements registered during Back to Village & employment opportunities extended to the youth; recruitment in Government jobs and streamlining the departmental promotions process.



Smart Metering App – Smart Bill Sahuliyat launched today for the convenience of smart metered consumers. It will make consumers aware of the benefits of smart metering and provide them with information regarding power savings.

The newly integrated Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCDA) system in distribution for centralized control and monitoring of receiving stations will help in the early restoration of the power supply in case of any fault in the feeder, it was informed.

While interacting with the media persons, the Lt Governor condemned the killing of civilian in Pulwama. Our security forces will deal with those behind the killing. We are working with a 360-degree approach to improve the security situation, said the Lt Governor.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor SMC; Dr Arun Kumar, Chief Secretary; H. Rajesh Prasad, Principal Secretary, PDD; Managing Directors of power corporations and senior officials attended the inaugural event at Kashmir International Convention Centre.