JAMMU, NOV 04: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today inaugurated ‘Jashn-e-Sehat’, two-day health conclave to celebrate people’s right to health and deliberate challenges and future roadmap for better health services delivery, here at Convention Centre.

The Lt Governor launched Qissa-e-Ayushman coffee table book, e-RUPI prepaid e-vouchers for providing diagnostic services, e-SAHAJ (Electronic System for Administration of Hospital and Joint Management), and Tele-MANAS (Mental Health Assistance & Networking Across States) cell of NHM. He also released a report on Gap Assessment of District Hospitals as per IPHS 2022.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor underscored that Right to health for all without discrimination is our commitment. We have ensured every citizen in need of medical attention is treated with respect and dignity, he added.

A more happier and productive society is our prime objective. I believe public health is fundamental to stable socio-economic growth. Prudent policy followed by robust implementation helped us to fill gaps in health care capacities and eradicate inequality between rich and poor, the Lt Governor said.

While many developed nations are mulling over Universal health coverage, Hon’ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji has ensured equal access to health services without financial hardship, the Lt Governor observed.

For almost 67 years, people of J&K faced persistent neglect of healthcare. There was no government health insurance scheme. Hon’ble Prime Minister established a resilient health system and provided health assurance to all, he further added.

The State health agency that is implementing ABPMJAY SEHAT has achieved many milestones since the launch of initiative and more than 77 lakh people have been provided with Ayushman cards and so far 6 lakh beneficiaries have been provided free and cashless treatments under the scheme, the Lt Governor said lauding the agency’s resolve.

Around 1000 people are using the health golden card per day and getting treatment worth Rupees two and a half crore daily, he added.

The Lt Governor further observed that approximately 92% of families in the J&K UT have at least one Ayushman Card. Four districts- Ganderbal, Shopian, Kulgam and Samba have been 100% saturated as per the NFSA database and while four others, Poonch, Anantnag, Pulwama and Ramban are nearing 98% saturation.

Leave no one behind is not just a mantra for me but it is also my commitment to the people. Public well-being is always at the center of our policies and our spending on health programs has risen as compared to many developed and bigger states, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor highlighted the achievements of J&K while further adding that the UT is emerging as a shining example across the country with world class health infrastructure. Besides, 7 new medical colleges work is underway on 2 AIIMS, 2 State Cancer Institute’s, 2 Bone & Joint hospitals and more than 300 health infrastructure projects, he added.

In last three years, 2742 health and wellness centers have been established; 207 Advanced Life Support Ambulances and 286 Basic Life Support Ambulances have been dedicated for the health care of the general public, he further added.

In order to shift towards automated service delivery, we have launched ‘e-SAHAJ’ project which entails online appointment from doctors, and digitization of patient’s medical records etc. In the first phase of e-SAHAJ, 575 health facilities have been covered and it is integrated with Rapid Assessment System, which will also provide real time feedback from common citizens, the Lt Governor said.

On the occasion the Lt Governor congratulated the people of Jammu Kashmir and appreciated the dedicated efforts of health care workers, officers of State Health Agency and National Health Mission for the robust implementation of the health insurance schemes.

Earlier, the Lt Governor felicitated the Deputy Commissioners and CMOs of the Districts, representatives of hospitals of public and private sector for the outstanding work and achievements in the implementation of the schemes of health sector.

A short clip of the testimonies of the beneficiaries of PMJAY AB & SEHAT was also displayed on the occasion.

Sh Rajinder Sharma, Mayor JMC laid emphasis on the importance of health care and said PM JAY Ayushman Bharat and SEHAT has provided immense benefits to people of J&K. He expressed gratitude to the Union Government led by Hon’ble Prime Minister and the LG-led UT administration for the unprecedented development happening in J&K’s health sector.

Dr RS Sharma, CEO, National Health Authority lauded the impressive implementation of PM JAY Ayushman Bharat and PM JAY SEHAT in the UT of Jammu Kashmir. J&K is among the leading states/UTs for the quality of health care services in the country. 28000 hospitals are empaneled under Ayushman Bharat and any person can take the benefits of the scheme, he added.

He also mentioned about AB Digital Mission started by Hon’ble PM under which people can keep the records of medical history and vaccination data in digital form.

Sh Bhupinder Kumar, Administrative Secretary, H&ME Department gave brief on the successful implementation of PM JAY Ayushman Bharat & SEHAT and benefits extended under the schemes.The access to quality health care also being realized through new health infrastructure in J&K, he added.

Sh Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ms Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, besides JMC Councilors, Officers of H&ME, Public & Private health care providers of JK were present on the occasion.