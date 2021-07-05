LG inaugurates Golf training academy at KGC Srinagar; says UT ‘powerhouse of sporting talent’

J&K LG Manoj Sinha Monday launched the Golf Training Academy at Kashmir Golf Club (KGC) here.

KGC is one of the oldest golf clubs in the country with a rich history.

The LG said a similar Golf Academy with national-level training facilities will be set up in Jammu soon as J&K aspires to be the Golfing capital of country.

In a series of tweets, the LG said Golf is no longer a game of elites as it has been made available to a common man now.

“We have made golf accessible to the common man. It is no longer the game of elite. Dream of Inclusive society being realized in J&K. Golf Academy opened to the Government school children and golf lovers, the first batch to undergo 15 days training,” the LG tweeted.

Sinha said that J&K government was working on a multi-pronged strategy of continuously developing sports infrastructure, organizing sports events across the UT, arranging the best coaches,constantly monitoring, and fully utilizing the assets available to improve the sporting ecosystem in the region.

“More than 17 lakh children will take part in different sports disciplines this year. 750 talented youth are being given top-class training in Football, 1.5 lakh players are expected to participate in 3405 matches in 11 tournaments,” he said in another tweet.

The LG said that J&K was a powerhouse of sporting talent and his administration was working to create a sports culture in the Union Territory.

“J&K is a powerhouse of sporting talent, UT administration working diligently in creating a flourishing sports culture & providing the right platforms to budding sportspersons. At least 17 national-level sports events will be held in J&K alone this year,” he said.

The LG added that all the 4290 panchayats have been linked with at least 2-3 sports activities, playfields have been made for them and alternative arrangements are being made where there is no panchayat land.

“During the time of Corona restrictions, virtual training was arranged for 26,000 youth in various sporting disciplines by the Sports Council. The energy of sports gives us the power to connect & creative action,” he said.