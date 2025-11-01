LG inaugurates 200-Bedded Hospital, Amandeep BR Medicity





SRINAGAR: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for a strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to improve health outcomes and ensure access to quality healthcare for all. He was speaking at the inauguration of 200-Bedded Hospital, Amandeep BR Medicity, in collaboration with Ujala Cygnus Healthcare, at Tengpora-Bemina Bypass, Srinagar. The hospital, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure and advanced medical technology, will provide quality healthcare.

The Lieutenant Governor highlighted that in a very short span of time since 2020 modern healthcare facilities were developed including well-equipped hospitals, increased record number of MBBS, Nursing seats for adequate number of qualified healthcare professionals and strengthened healthcare in remote areas through thousands of health and wellness centres.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, we built new medical colleges, thousands of health and wellness centres, launched universal health insurance and created a high-quality and accessible healthcare for people of J&K UT.

Around 90 percent of the population in Jammu Kashmir is covered under the universal health coverage of Rs 5 Lakh. Our health infrastructure is better and we are also attracting private investments in health sector,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also called for judicious utilisation of the existing resources to meet the needs of patients with compassion, sensitivity and dedication.

Sunil Sharma, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in J&K Legislative Assembly; Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson, J&K Waqf Board; Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Dr. Amandeep Kaur, Founder Director, Amandeep Group of Hospitals; Nitin Nag, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, members of Amandeep Group of Hospitals and Ujala Cygnus Healthcare Services, senior officials, doctors and staff of the hospital attended the inaugural ceremony.