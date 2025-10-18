LG in Russia to reclaim Buddha relic

SRINAGAR: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has arrived in Elista, the capital of the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia, as part of a significant cultural and spiritual mission to bring back the holy relics of Lord Buddha following a week-long exposition.

In a tweet after his arrival, LG Sinha said he looked forward to paying his respects to the sacred relics and engaging with key religious and administrative figures of Kalmykia, including Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of the Republic, as well as the Shajin Lama (Head Lama) of Kalmykia, venerable monks, and local devotees.

“Landed in Elista, Kalmykia, Russia. Looking forward to paying my obeisance to holy relics of Lord Buddha & interaction with Mr. Batu Sergeyevich Khasikov, Head of Republic of Kalmykia, Head of the Buddhists of Kalmykia, Shajin Lama of Kalmykia, venerable monks & local devotees,” the LG posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Earlier, the Office of the LG had announced the visit, stating: “Leaving for Kalmykia, Russia, where I will lead the delegation to bring back holy relics of Lord Buddha after a week-long exposition. I sincerely thank the Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for this sacred opportunity.”

The exposition in Kalmykia marks a historic cultural exchange and deepening of spiritual ties between India and Russia, particularly with Kalmykia, Europe’s only Buddhist-majority region.