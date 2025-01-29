Srinagar, Jan 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, was honored with the Maharaja Hari Singh Award at a ceremony in Jammu today.

The LG attended the ‘Maharaja Hari Singh Peace and Harmony Award 2024-25 Ceremony at Satyam Resort, Jammu, where he was honored with the award.

Later In his speech, LG Sinha paid tribute to Late Devender Singh Rana, who was also awarded at the event.

He praised Rana’s efforts in promoting peace and harmony, stating that his contributions will always be remembered.

LG Sinha highlighted the significant role of Maharaja Hari Singh in integrating Jammu and Kashmir with India.

He described the Maharaja as a visionary leader who ensured J&K became an inseparable part of India.

He also spoke about India’s progress, mentioning that the country now contributes 15% to the global GDP.

He expressed optimism about achieving the nation’s vision for 2047, which will mark 100 years of India’s independence.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed the government’s commitment to maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

He assured that separatist forces and troublemakers would not be allowed to disrupt harmony in the region.