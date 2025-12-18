LG highlights challenges, opportunities for India

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday addressed the Strategic Management Forum Conference on Policy Making and Strategic Planning for achieving Viksit Bharat by 2047, at IIM Jammu.

The 3-day conference is being organised by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu, in collaboration with Strategic Management Forum (SMF), and the NITI Aayog.

In his keynote address, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the challenges and opportunities for India in a rapidly evolving world and the critical role of policy makers and business leaders.

“Our focus should be on macroeconomic stability and high investment in education and health. Digital tools, participatory governance, transparency, accountability, speedy project implementation and effective public services for growing population will be key for all round development,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the core values, principles, ideals of our forefathers and values of good governance will guide us to navigate the present challenges to build a prosperous future.

He emphasized that the policies must be formulated in accordance with the needs of the people, industry, trade, and business, and it must be ensured that their voices are heard. There is also a need to maintain the balance between industrial growth and social welfare initiatives, he further said.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the rapid growth, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is unprecedented in Indian history.

“Wherever I go, I see that our great nation is on the move towards progress and prosperity. Our manufacturing and services sectors are showing impressive growth and there is a renewed confidence among industry leaders to take on the challenge of the rest of the world. I also see our village industries, Handloom and Handicraft sector competing with the best. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s clarion call for Swadeshi has given fresh impetus to this sector.

Inclusive and equitable growth lies at the core of the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision. The government policies have focused on job creation, support for small businesses, increased public investment, and financial empowerment of the middle class and entrepreneurs, ensuring that the economic progress benefits every citizen,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor reaffirmed his resolve to ensure that the benefits of programs like Modern India and Digital India reach the citizens on the last ladder of development.

“Decentralized governance has brought about significant positive change, and continuous efforts are being made to ensure that policies are not merely on paper but are responsive, morally sound, and action-oriented, thereby shaping the commitment to a people-first approach,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor underlined the need to boost revenue by tapping into Jammu Kashmir UT’s vast but underutilized mining sector.

“J&K holds immense potential in Limestone, Sapphire, Lithium and other minerals. With strategic planning, in the next 5-7 years, we can generate an additional annual revenue of Rs 15,000 crore to Rs 20,000 crore,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also called for maximizing the Hydro Power sector, and suggested necessary amendments to the Holistic Agriculture Development Program (HADP) to ensure it meets evolving economic needs.

The Lieutenant Governor stated that the divisive “insider-outsider” narrative must be put to an end.

“Those spreading such narrative are creating hurdles in the development process,” he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also said that the terrorists hiding in rugged terrains, mountains and dense forests will be eliminated soon.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor unveiled the Basohli Painting Exhibition. The event also marked the valedictory session of Basohli Painting workshop and felicitation of Basohli Painting artists by the Lieutenant Governor.

“Basohli Painting is our priceless artistic heritage which holds immense value for present and future generations. I commend IIM Jammu and the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) for the unique initiative,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Prof. B.S. Sahay, Director, IIM Jammu; R K Chaudhary, Chairman, Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, J&K and Ladakh; Shri Subash Chandra Meena, Economic Advisor NITI Aayog; Prof. Arunaditya Sahay, Founding Chairman, Strategic Management Forum (SMF); Shri Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA; academicians, policymakers, researchers, industry leaders, artists and students attended the inaugural session.