JAMMU, FEBRUARY 11: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has greeted the people on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti, which will be celebrated tomorrow.

In a message, the Lieutenant Governor said, “On the auspicious occasion of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Jayanti, I extend my hearty greetings and best wishes to all.

The life and teachings of Guru Ravidas Ji are an abiding source of inspiration for all of us. Let us re-affirm our commitment to his noble values and ideals and serve humanity with dedication and devotion”.