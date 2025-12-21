LG for strengthening of Home Dept wings

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level review meeting of Subordinate Departments of Home Department, at Lok Bhavan, Jammu.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police, Prisons; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Santosh D. Vaidya, Principal Secretary, Finance Department; Dr. Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor; Abdul Ghani Mir, Commandant General Home Guards; Alok Kumar, Director Fire and Emergency Services; Brig. Pankaj Chib (Retd), Director Sainik Welfare Department; Om Prakash, Director, Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the Budget and Expenditure Position of Prisons, Prosecution, Home Guards/CD & SDRF, Fire & Emergency Services, Forensic Sciences Laboratory, Sainik Welfare, and Advisory Board under PSA in BE 2025-26.

The Lieutenant Governor took a comprehensive review of progress achieved under vital ongoing projects including construction of High Security Prison at Mahanpur Kathua; establishment of Cyber Division at FSL Jammu, up-gradation of Cyber Division at FSL Srinagar and construction of Bunkers in Border Districts of J&K.

He directed for expediting the pace of works and strengthening of various wings of the Home Department through coordinated efforts.

The Lieutenant Governor also instructed for sensitization of prison officers and staff and frequent checking and surveillance of prisons across UT of J&K.