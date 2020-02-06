News
LG for scientific planning of preservation of Dal Lake
SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for comprehensive and scientific planning for preservation of Dal Lake and directed the officers to take concrete steps for beautification and conservation of the lake.
The Lt Governor made these directions while inspecting various sites along the banks of Dal Lake. He was accompanied by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Vice Chairman SDA, Vikas Kundal and Vice Chairman LAWDA, Tufail Matto and other senior officers.
The Lt Governor observed that notifying the Dal and other lakes and wetlands as eco-sensitive zones would provide more authority to the law enforcement agencies to act against violators and take steps for conservation of lake and catchment area. He stressed for greater community participation and ownership in lake conservation. He also called for safeguarding the landmass and area of other wetlands in the city.
Regarding the proposed construction of western foreshore road, the officers informed the Lt Governor that it would not only allow smooth movement of traffic around the Dal Lake, but would also facilitate physical delineation of the lake boundary on the western shore on the pattern of Northern Foreshore road. Further, it will prevent any kind of encroachments in Saidakadal, Rainawari, Khanyaar, Nowpora and Hazratbal areas.
The Lt Governor sought details about the alignment of the road and about the proposed acquisition of land on both sides of the road. He also sought details about the functioning of the Sewerage Treatment Plants at Lam, Habbak, Brarinambal, Hazratbal and Nallah Amir Khan.
During the tour, the Lt Governor directed the officers to develop the vacant spaces around the Dal lake as recreational spots, eating points and beautification with proper planning. Regarding the beautification of Dal banks, he directed for completion of installation of lighting system and ensure its functioning before start of the tourism season. He also inspected the Dal-side pedestrian pathway being constructed under smart city and heritage lighting, and asked for installation of modern street furniture for visitors and also construction of footpath on other side in similar pattern. He also called for development of available open spaces.
Later, the Lt Governor visited Hazratbal shrine and directed the officers to pace up the ongoing beautification project of the revered shrine.
News
LG calls for perspective planning, integrated development of Srinagar
SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for perspective planning and integrated development of Srinagar city during a high level meeting he chaired here at SKICC Srinagar. He also called for coordinated measures to complete projects within stipulated timelines.
The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; VC Srinagar Development Authority, Vikas Kundal, Commissioner SMC; VC LAWDA and Chief Engineers of PWD, KPDCL, PHE, UEED and NBCC among others.
The Lt Governor, while reviewing Smart City projects, asked for time-bound completion of recently initiated projects covering beautification, efficient service delivery and citizen services which include modernization of 10 revenue offices, construction of cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways, fire safety systems in city, EOC, Jhelum beautification, conservation of shrines, heritage network, smart hospitals, smart lighting, digitization of revenue records, improved road network, intelligent traffic lighting system. Complimenting the smart schools initiative, he asked for covering at least 50 more schools in rural areas and downtown. He also asked HUDD to authorize for SPV of Smart City for coming up with Smart Bus Stops under PPP.
The Lt Governor on being briefed about the progress on parking projects asked the Deputy Commissioner and SDA to acquire more land for creation of parking infrastructure in downtown and city markets.
While reviewing the drainage and sewerage sector, the Lt Governor emphasised for laying special focus on areas around Dal lake and other water bodies in the city. He was informed that against 170MLD sewerage generation, the installed capacity is 53MLD which is being augmented to 113 MLD in July 2020 and more than 120MLD by November 2020. The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar informed that bottlenecks involved in sewerage project being executed by NBCC have been resolved and work has been fast-paced to be completed later this year.
The Lt Governor directed for robust waste segregation mechanism and garbage collection. For disposal of waste, he called for converting the waste into energy on scientific lines, on which, the Principal Secretary, H&UDD informed the chair that the department has already initiated the process and would develop the capacity to convert 100 Percent waste into energy. He also directed for comprehensive measures and steps for revamping Srinagar Municipal Corporation not only for sanitation but various services and infrastructure development for citizen convenience. He further asked the department for measures to strengthen SMC.
The Lt Governor directed for taking host of measures for revamping public transport system in a time-bound manner which will include smart bus stops, electric buses, charging stations, e-rickshaws and replacement of old buses. The Lt Governor was also informed that LED panels and digital advertisements boards are being installed to replace conventional hoardings in city and way-finding signage would be installed across the city in a time-bound manner for convenience of commuters, citizens and tourists under Smart City.
The Lt Governor further called for removal of encroachments from the city markets, public places and roads on priority, with concerted efforts from district administration, SMC and police, adding that retrieved lands should be safeguarded and utilized for beautification and public purpose. Traffic police was asked to formulate the plan for one-way traffic in congested areas.
The Lt Governor sought details about the maintenance of Parks and gardens in Srinagar city and directed for fencing, besides their beautification for attracting local and outside tourists. Saying that parks in Srinagar should be happening places, he impressed upon the officers to keep various facilities available in these parks.
During the meeting, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan also gave valubale suggestions for pacing up various on-going projects in Srinagar city.
Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam directed the officers to submit details of all the works to be executed in Srinagar with timeline for completion of each component. On disaster management, the Chief Secretary said that Disaster Stores would be established in elevated zones in Srinagar.
Deputy Commissioner Srinagar gave a detailed presentation of various on-going projects and initiatives in the city pertaining to development of education & health sectors besides drainage and sewerage network. He informed the meeting about initiative of district administration is establishing various drug-de-addiction centres.
On being informed that the water ATMs and Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) would be setup in 100 locations across the Srinagar city out of which pilot project of 25 locations has been tendered, the Lt Governor observed that these ATMs and RVMs would not only provide drinking water facility to people but would also be a source of employment for many people.
DC Srinagar also informed about the progress on digitization of land records in Srinagar besides other major initiatives taken under Smart city project. He also informed the meeting, that 10 smart offices where Naib Tehsildars would be dedicated for issuing various certificates and documents to people, would be completed by 15th April.
Regarding the housing needs of people in Srinagar, the Lt Governor asked the DC Srinagar to complete the various vertical housing projects in Srinagar on time to meet the future plans for fulfilling housing needs in Srinagar city. He directed the officers to ensure that these projects equipped with all the modern facilities.
News
LG approves elevated light rail system in Srinagar, Jammu
Jammu, Feb 6: The Administrative Council (AC) which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu approved the proposal of the Housing and Urban Development Department to set up Elevated Light Rail System in both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.
For inclusive and environmentally sustainable growth process, an efficient urban transport system including Mass Rapid Transportation System (MRTS) is essential. Keeping this objective in view, Elevated Light Rail Systems have been conceived for Srinagar and Jammu cities to provide “best-in-class” mobility in terms of safe, reliable, convenient, cost effective and sustainable public transport system. This will not only facilitate easy and quick movement of people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life in these cities.
The Light Rail Transit System (LRTS) in Jammu will have one corridor from Bantalab to Bari Brahmana with a total length of 23 kilometers. The LRTS in Srinagar will have two corridors, one from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and second from Usmanabad to Hazuri Bagh, with a total length of 25 kilometers. The capital cost of the project, at current prices, including land, R&R and taxes is estimated to be Rs 4825 crore for Jammu LRTS and Rs 5734 crore for Srinagar LRTS.
The Housing and Urban Development Department has prepared the final DPRs. The Administrative Council authorized the Housing and Urban Development Department to submit the DPRs of the proposals to Government of India, for appraisal and funding including external funding. The project has a completion time of four years and is expected to be completed by December, 2024. The expected ridership of this light rail has been estimated to be 2-2.6 lakh by 2024 which is expected to increase upto 5.42 lakh by 2044 in each city.
The Housing & Urban Development Department will notify the State/Government lands within 500 meters on either side of the corridor and reserve the same for development purposes.
The Administrative Council has also approved in principle the engagement of DMRC for handholding the MRTCs for appraisal and approval of the DPRs by Government of India and for any possible external funding.
News
For setting up of new Industrial Estates:13,665 kanals transferred to Industries Dept
Jammu, Feb 5: The Administrative Council which met under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu accorded sanction to the transfer of over 13,665 Kanals of State/Government land for establishment of industrial estates at the identified locations in 10 Districts of J&K which includes Kulgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar, Ganderbal, Budgam, Pulwama and Udhampur.
The decision will help to create a land bank for development of new industrial estates/ventures in the said districts thereby providing much needed boost to the local entrepreneurs/ industry, provide opportunity to young and aspiring entrepreneurs who wish to set up their own industrial units and expand employment opportunities.
The Government is making serious efforts to showcase the potential of J&K in different sectors and bring it on the industrial map of the country. In this regard, the Government has planned to organize ‘Global Investors Summit’ in J&K. Availability of land will be a major factor for setting up of new and soft industries particularly employment generating ventures.
In another decision, the Administrative Council accorded sanction to transfer of land measuring 88 Kanals, 09 Marla situated in village Edipora Bomai, Tehsil Zainageer, District Baramulla to Higher Education Department for establishment of Government Degree College, Bomai. With the transfer of land, building and other requisite infrastructure for the Degree College can be built to provide youth of the area access to higher education.