LG for scientific planning of preservation of Dal Lake

SRINAGAR, FEBRUARY 06: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu today called for perspective planning and integrated development of Srinagar city during a high level meeting he chaired here at SKICC Srinagar. He also called for coordinated measures to complete projects within stipulated timelines.

The meeting was attended by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan; Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam; Principal Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Dheeraj Gupta; Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Ahmed Khan; Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Dr Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; VC Srinagar Development Authority, Vikas Kundal, Commissioner SMC; VC LAWDA and Chief Engineers of PWD, KPDCL, PHE, UEED and NBCC among others.

The Lt Governor, while reviewing Smart City projects, asked for time-bound completion of recently initiated projects covering beautification, efficient service delivery and citizen services which include modernization of 10 revenue offices, construction of cycle tracks and pedestrian pathways, fire safety systems in city, EOC, Jhelum beautification, conservation of shrines, heritage network, smart hospitals, smart lighting, digitization of revenue records, improved road network, intelligent traffic lighting system. Complimenting the smart schools initiative, he asked for covering at least 50 more schools in rural areas and downtown. He also asked HUDD to authorize for SPV of Smart City for coming up with Smart Bus Stops under PPP.

The Lt Governor on being briefed about the progress on parking projects asked the Deputy Commissioner and SDA to acquire more land for creation of parking infrastructure in downtown and city markets.

While reviewing the drainage and sewerage sector, the Lt Governor emphasised for laying special focus on areas around Dal lake and other water bodies in the city. He was informed that against 170MLD sewerage generation, the installed capacity is 53MLD which is being augmented to 113 MLD in July 2020 and more than 120MLD by November 2020. The Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar informed that bottlenecks involved in sewerage project being executed by NBCC have been resolved and work has been fast-paced to be completed later this year.

The Lt Governor directed for robust waste segregation mechanism and garbage collection. For disposal of waste, he called for converting the waste into energy on scientific lines, on which, the Principal Secretary, H&UDD informed the chair that the department has already initiated the process and would develop the capacity to convert 100 Percent waste into energy. He also directed for comprehensive measures and steps for revamping Srinagar Municipal Corporation not only for sanitation but various services and infrastructure development for citizen convenience. He further asked the department for measures to strengthen SMC.

The Lt Governor directed for taking host of measures for revamping public transport system in a time-bound manner which will include smart bus stops, electric buses, charging stations, e-rickshaws and replacement of old buses. The Lt Governor was also informed that LED panels and digital advertisements boards are being installed to replace conventional hoardings in city and way-finding signage would be installed across the city in a time-bound manner for convenience of commuters, citizens and tourists under Smart City.

The Lt Governor further called for removal of encroachments from the city markets, public places and roads on priority, with concerted efforts from district administration, SMC and police, adding that retrieved lands should be safeguarded and utilized for beautification and public purpose. Traffic police was asked to formulate the plan for one-way traffic in congested areas.

The Lt Governor sought details about the maintenance of Parks and gardens in Srinagar city and directed for fencing, besides their beautification for attracting local and outside tourists. Saying that parks in Srinagar should be happening places, he impressed upon the officers to keep various facilities available in these parks.

During the meeting, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan also gave valubale suggestions for pacing up various on-going projects in Srinagar city.

Chief Secretary, BVR Subrahmanyam directed the officers to submit details of all the works to be executed in Srinagar with timeline for completion of each component. On disaster management, the Chief Secretary said that Disaster Stores would be established in elevated zones in Srinagar.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar gave a detailed presentation of various on-going projects and initiatives in the city pertaining to development of education & health sectors besides drainage and sewerage network. He informed the meeting about initiative of district administration is establishing various drug-de-addiction centres.

On being informed that the water ATMs and Reverse Vending Machines (RVMs) would be setup in 100 locations across the Srinagar city out of which pilot project of 25 locations has been tendered, the Lt Governor observed that these ATMs and RVMs would not only provide drinking water facility to people but would also be a source of employment for many people.

DC Srinagar also informed about the progress on digitization of land records in Srinagar besides other major initiatives taken under Smart city project. He also informed the meeting, that 10 smart offices where Naib Tehsildars would be dedicated for issuing various certificates and documents to people, would be completed by 15th April.

Regarding the housing needs of people in Srinagar, the Lt Governor asked the DC Srinagar to complete the various vertical housing projects in Srinagar on time to meet the future plans for fulfilling housing needs in Srinagar city. He directed the officers to ensure that these projects equipped with all the modern facilities.