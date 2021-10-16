LG felicitates UPSC Civil Services qualifiers from Kashmir

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 16: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today felicitated Waseem Ahmad Bhat and Iqbal Rasool Dar who cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination this year.

Congratulating the UPSC qualifiers, the Lt Governor said that their commendable accomplishment will motivate many more youths from Jammu and Kashmir to follow their footsteps and inspire them to compete in the prestigious Civil Services Examination.

The Lt Governor observed that the government has been putting in efforts to promote the inherently capable youth of the UT by creating a conducive ecosystem for proper channelization of Youth energies through multi-faceted interventions.

“Sustained systematic interventions like Mission Youth, creation of Youth Clubs in all panchayats of UT, focused coaching programmes for meritorious students enables access to modern education, and a host of opportunities for youth engagement and empowerment”, added the Lt Governor.

He called upon the future civil servants to discharge their duties with honesty, integrity and utmost dedication, and strive to be the true makers of an advance and progressive society.