Jammu, March 18: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his greetings to the people of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat.

In his message, the Lt Governor said that observance of the auspicious occasion endorses the spirit of forgiveness, benevolence, hope and good deeds.

“May the auspicious occasion further strengthen the foundation of syncretic culture and promote progress, peace and prosperity in J&K and well-being of all”, prayed the Lt Governor.