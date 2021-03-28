Powerful journalism on tap, Download The Kashmir Monitor app.
LG extends Holi greetings

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has extended his heartiest greetings to the people on the eve of ‘Holi’.

In his message of felicitations, the Lt Governor observed that Holi, a spring festival of colours is an integral part of our rich composite culture which promotes the tradition of ‘Unity in Diversity’ and strengthens the social fabric.

 

 The auspicious occasion also endorses affection, friendship and brotherhood and is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil, he added.

“May this colourful and vibrant festival foster the spirit of togetherness amongst the people, and bring prosperity & happiness in everyone’s life”, prayed the Lt Governor.

           I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to the people on this joyous occasion, the Lt Governor said.

