LG extends hand of friendship to J&K youth; announces setting-up clubs, hire 22500 youngsters

SRINAGAR: Extending a hand of friendship to youngsters, Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha on Thursday announced setting up youth clubs in every Panchayat in a bid to address the concern of the young generation.

In the first phase, 22,500 youth from 4290 Panchayats shall be engaged in the clubs. The government will spend Rs.12 Crore on this initiative. These Youth clubs will be the nerve centers for all youth programs; community involvement; IEC, Sports, and Cultural activities.

The decision was taken in a governing body meeting of Mission Youth which was chaired by Lieutenant Governor today. Approvals were accorded to a host of schemes, to be launched soon, in various sectors which will make a greater impact on the youth engagement and livelihood generation programmes in the UT.

Every Panchayat in J&K to have a Youth Club for Constructive activities. In first phase, 22,500 Youth from 4290 Panchayats to be engaged. Govt to incur expenditure to the tune of Rs.12 Crore for this initiative. pic.twitter.com/MklIEDVwW9 — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) June 17, 2021

The meeting also decided to start two state-of-the-art coaching centers in Jammu and Srinagar to impart coaching for Civil Services and other competitive exams under PARVAAZ, a livelihood generation scheme.

The government, through Mission Youth, will provide financial assistance to dental surgeons to start their own clinic. In the first phase, 400 dental surgeons and 800 paramedics will be selected for a specially tailored self-employment scheme, the Lt Governor maintained.

Emphasizing on effective execution of the programme, Sinha directed the concerned officers to put dedicated focus on effective implementation of youth-oriented schemes on-ground. He further called for convergence and linkages of existing schemes with the proposed ones to yield better results.

“It is important to incorporate young generation’s perspective in government policy and ensure their participation and representation at all levels. Health, Education, Economy, and Employment are some of the key areas where young people can contribute to the sustainable development of the UT”, the Lt Governor said.

Underlining the importance of Market-driven Training for youth of J&K, besides imparted Soft Skill Training to the youngsters, the Lt Governor suggested for roping in reputed Organizations/ Corporate Houses, Centre for Invention, Innovation, Incubation, and Training (CIIIT) at Baramulla and Jammu for up-skilling of the youth.

The Lt Governor asked the CEO of Mission Youth to establish Mission Youth Centres with recreational facilities in Jammu and Srinagar, besides setting up digital libraries in coordination with the Education department in every district. Directions were also passed for setting up One-stop facilitation centers for guiding youths regarding the benefits of different schemes and establishment of District Youth Centres.

Stressing on the need to extend Psycho-Social Support to the youth, the Lt Governor instructed for establishing Counseling Centres in 8 districts, four in each division.

Laying special emphasis on the welfare of youth with disabilities, the Lt Governor directed for organizing Mega camps in the UT. Under Mission Youth, 5000 Youth with Disabilities in age-group 18-35 to be covered and provided with access to existing schemes; skilling, connect with digital world, livelihood support, link-up with banking and financial institutions, he added.

For the promotion and development of Community-Based Entrepreneurship, the Lt Governor set the target for the establishment of 50 Model Community Entrepreneur units during 2021-22.

Addressing the need for enhancing the skills of the youth in clinical management, directions were passed to train at least 1000 youths through various technical courses in the respective field.

Dr. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Chief Executive Officer, Mission Youth highlighted the key features of the Annual Action Plan of Mission Youth for the Financial Year 2021-22.

He gave a detailed overview of thrust areas of the plan, besides objectives, targets, and future course of action of the proposed schemes.

The CEO informed that under specially tailored self-employment scheme for empowerment of young women of J&K- TAJASWANI, 2000 young women will be facilitated to establish a sustainable livelihood. Besides, the extension of benefits under self-employment schemes like MUMKIN will be done for the benefit of the youth.

Under Recreation and Social Engagement, LG’s Rolling Trophy will be held in sports like Cricket and Football from Block to UT level covering all 20 Districts of J&K, it was informed.

Farooq Khan, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Baseer Ahmad Khan, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor; Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; RK Chhibber, Chairman J&K Bank; Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Administrative Secretaries, besides other senior officers participated in the meeting, in person, and through video conferencing.