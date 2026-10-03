LG discusses trade promotion with KCCI

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 3: Javid Ahmed Tenga, President, Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today and discussed the promotion of Trade and Export sectors in the UT. He was accompanied by Zubair Mahajan, Executive Member, KCCI.

In another meeting, Dr. Touseef Bhatt, President, Rotary Club of Kashmir, today called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, and apprised him of important matters related to youth empowerment, environmental conservation and community service, along with ongoing and proposed Rotary International projects in the region.

He was accompanied by Rotarians Irfan Gujju and Sajad Shah.

Meanwhile, Sehar Khan, Youth BJP leader and International Affairs & United Nations Delegate from J&K called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today.