LG, DGP review security scenario; vow to destroy Pak-sponsored terror

JAMMU, APRIL 30: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a high-level meeting with senior officials to review the prevailing security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Nalin Prabhat, DGP J&K; Chandraker Bharti, Principal Secretary Home; Nitish Kumar, ADGP CID J&K; Dr Mandeep K. Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lieutenant Governor; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu and Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range.

The Lieutenant Governor directed strong and coordinated measures to completely wipe out terrorism and its entire ecosystem from Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is the collective resolve of the people of J&K and the nation to destroy the root of terror emanating from our neighbourhood. We must be resolute to fulfill this mission.

Take strong action against OGWs who are providing logistics to terrorists, identifying targets for them, and helping them to escape. The infrastructure and support system of terrorism in every nook and corner of the Union Territory has to be dismantled permanently.

It should be our priority to ensure a sense of security for the common man,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also directed to further strengthen the security grid and stressed upon the need for better coordination and synergy among the security agencies.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave armed forces “complete operational freedom” to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of India’s response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

PM Mod was chairing a meeting with the top defence establishment. During the high-level meeting, which was attended by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and the chiefs of three services, Modi affirmed that it is the national resolve to deal a crushing blow to terrorism, government sources said.

Modi expressed complete faith and confidence in the professional abilities of the armed forces.

“They have complete operational freedom to decide on the mode, targets, and timing of our response,” a source quoted Modi as saying.

Modi has vowed to pursue the terrorists behind the attack and their patrons, a clear reference to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terror strikes in India, to the “ends of the earth” and inflict the harshest punishment on them “beyond their imagination”.

Soon after the Pahalgam attack, PM Modi vowed to track down the terrorists responsible and their supporters, specifically referring to Pakistan, which has a history of sponsoring terrorism against India. He promised to bring them to justice, stating that the punishment would be “beyond their imagination.”

Previously, the Modi government had conducted surgical strikes in Pakistan following the 2016 Uri attack on Indian army soldiers, and the Balakot airstrike after the Pulwama attack on CRPF personnel.

In response to the Pahalgam attack, India has implemented several measures targeting Pakistan, including suspending the Indus Waters Treaty with the neighbouring country.