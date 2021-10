LG dedicates urban transformation projects to public in Srinagar

Govt committed to urban renewal that mirrors the aspirations of J&K UT’

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday dedicated key urban transformation projects to the public. These projects worth Rs 40.34 crore were executed by Srinagar Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

While speaking on the occasion, the Lt Governor reaffirmed that the government is committed to urban renewal that mirrors the aspirations of J&K UT.

The Lt Governor said that multiple projects inaugurated under AMRUT and Srinagar Smart City will encourage socio-economic growth, and bring employment and utilities closer to the residents.

The projects which were inaugurated include multi-level car parking at old SMG Lal Chowk; Dewatering station and Drainage Scheme at Indra Nagar; Highway Park-Green Space and Fountain at Bemina, built at the cost of Rs 26.91 crore, Rs 9.83 crore, and Rs 3.60 crore respectively.





Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha along with senior adminstration officials inaugurated the multi-level car parking, at Press Colony Lal Chowk in Srinagar on Saturday, Oct 15, 2021. PTI Photo by Umar Ganie

During the inauguration of new multi-level Car Parking at old SMG Lal Chowk, the officials informed that the multi-level Car Parking is having Ground plus three floors for 500 cars and 150 two-wheelers.

The new dewatering station and Drainage Scheme built above the highest flood level of 2014 equipped with submersible pumps and other electro-mechanic equipment, and the creation of an underground drainage network at Indra Nagar will provide solutions to the problem of water stagnation and flooding of streets in the area.

The project will reduce the damages caused to the roads due to waterlogging during monsoons and rainfalls.

Informing about the features and advantages of the Highway Park, Green Space, and Fountain at Bemina, the officials said that the development of the park and fountain will provide recreation space for residents, benefiting about 1,00,000 population.

Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor Srinagar; Parvaiz Ahmad Qadri, Deputy Mayor SMC; Dheeraj Gupta, Principal Secretary to the Government, H&UDD; Pandurang K. Pole, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; Vijay Kumar, IGP Kashmir; Mohammad Aijaz, Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar; Athar Aamir Khan, Commissioner, SMC and CEO SSCL; Sandeep Choudhary, SSP Srinagar, besides Senior officers of the UT administration were present on the occasion.