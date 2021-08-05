Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
LG congratulates Indian hockey team on winning bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday congratulated the Indian hockey team on winning a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics, saying the whole country was proud of them.

The Indian men”s hockey team rewrote history as it claimed an Olympic medal after 41 years, beating a plucky Germany 5-4 to claim the bronze in an edge-of-the-seat play-off match of the ongoing Games here on Thursday.

 

“Congratulations to the Indian Men”s Hockey team on winning the bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics. This tremendous achievement will inspire generation of sportspersons. The whole country is proud of you!” the LG said on his official Twitter handle.


