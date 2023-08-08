Jammu and Kashmir, August 8, 2023 – The Lieutenant Governor (LG) of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, extended his warmest congratulations to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of Srinagar, Aijaz Asad, and the entire Srinagar district administration for their outstanding achievement in the Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023.

In a tweet, LG Manoj Sinha expressed his delight over the Srinagar district’s remarkable accomplishment, securing the top rank in the “Front Runners” category during the Jal Jeevan Survekshan 2023, which spanned from October 2022 to June 2023. The survey, aimed at assessing the progress and effectiveness of water supply and sanitation services across districts, recognized Srinagar for its exemplary performance.

LG Sinha praised the relentless dedication and unwavering commitment exhibited by DC Aijaz Asad and the entire team at the Srinagar administration. He highlighted their tireless efforts and hard work as a true testament to their professionalism and dedication to public service. LG Sinha emphasized that Srinagar’s achievement not only reflects its commitment to improving water supply and sanitation but also serves as an inspiration to others in the region.