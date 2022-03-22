LG Manoj Sinha on Tuesday congratulated Danish Farooq on his selection in National Football Team for the upcoming International friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus.

In a tweet, LG Manoj Sinha said, “Congratulations to Danish Farooq on his selection in National Football Team for the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus. His hardwork, passion and determination will inspire many more J&K’s youth. My best wishes to him.”

Congratulations to Danish Farooq on his selection in National Football Team for the upcoming international friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus. His hardwork, passion and determination will inspire many more J&K's youth. My best wishes to him. pic.twitter.com/jMvpzf2kyk — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) March 22, 2022

Midfielder Danish’s name figured in the final list of 25 players of Team India released by the AIFF.

Danish, who is popularly known as ‘Kashmiri Ronaldo’, had shot to fame after playing for the Real Kashmir Football Club.

He had begun his career by playing for a local team Chinar Valley FC and later joined the J&K Bank Football Academy at the age of 13.