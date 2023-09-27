On September 27th, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, extended his congratulations to Tourism Secretary Syed Abid and DC Bandipora Owais Ahmed as Dawar Village received recognition as the finest Tourism Village.

ADVERTISEMENT

The LG remarked, ‘This is an incredible achievement for Jammu and Kashmir, especially on World Tourism Day! Dawar Village, nestled within the picturesque Bandipora region, has been honored as the top tourism village in the Gold category.’

He further conveyed his congratulations to Syed Abid Shah, the J&K Tourism team, and DC Bandipora Owais Ahmed for this outstanding achievement.