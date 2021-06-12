LG condemns Sopore militant attack, offers condolences to families of deceased

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Saturday condemned the militant attack on a police party in north Kashmir’s Sopore in which two cops and as many civilians were killed.

At least three cops and two more civilians were injured after militants opened fire on the police party in Arampora area of Sopore.

LG Sinha while condemning the attack expressed condolences with the bereaved families.

“Strongly condemn the terror attack on civilians and security personnel at Sopore, Baramulla. My sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. Praying for the early recovery of injured, ” LG tweeted on his official handle.

“The perpetrators of violence are the enemies of humanity. Such despicable & cowardly act will not go unpunished,” he added.