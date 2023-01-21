Jammu, January 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the blasts that have taken place in Narwal, Jammu this morning. Senior police officials briefed the Lt Governor about the blast and on the state of investigation. He called for urgent steps to identify and take action against those responsible.

“Such dastardly acts highlight the desperation and cowardice of those responsible. Take immediate and firm action. No efforts should be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice,” the Lt Governor told the security officials.

The Lt Governor has offered heartfelt sympathies to those injured. He also announced relief of Rs. 50,000 to those injured in the incident. The Lt Governor said that the administration would ensure best possible treatment and extend every help required by the families.