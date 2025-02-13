A day after high-level security meeting in Kashmir, another meeting is underway in Jammu to assess the security situation in the region. The meeting is chaired by Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, sources said.

Sources said that the meeting is being attended by top Police, Army, CRPF officials, and various other security agencies in Jammu.

They said that the focus of the meeting is to assess law and order, security situation, infiltration along the Line of Control among other issues.

On Wednesday, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a similar security review meeting at the Police Control Room in Srinagar to assess the security situation in the Kashmir region.

The meeting come in the backdrop of similar back-to-back meetings chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi last week—(KNO)