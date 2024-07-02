LG chairs high-level meeting to review Muharram arrangements

SRINAGAR, JULY 02: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review arrangements for Muharram, today at Civil Secretariat.

The meeting was attended by Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; RR Swain, DGP; Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Law & Order; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Administrative Secretaries, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments and other senior officers of the Civil and Police Administration.

The Lt Governor directed the officials, DCs, and SSPs to hold meetings with eminent members of the Shia community and religious leaders to address their issues and demands at the earliest to facilitate the smooth observance of Muharram.

He instructed the District Administrations and senior officials to take all possible measures to ensure improved road connectivity to Imambaras, uninterrupted power supply and drinking water facilities, proper cleanliness and sanitation measures particularly in and around Imambaras, advance distribution of ration and other amenities as required.

All the arrangements must be made well in advance for smooth observance of Muharram, he said.

The Lt Governor emphasized regular market inspections and ensuring the availability of essential commodities.

He also directed for making elaborate arrangements for security, smooth traffic management, and medical facilities at prominent religious places and gatherings.

Deputy Commissioners briefed the chair on the preparedness of their respective district administrations given the forthcoming Muharram.