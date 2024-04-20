LG calls for streamlining registration process for unemployed youth

JAMMU, APRIL 19: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today called for upskilling and reskilling of youth as per the evolving skill development landscape to meet the requirements of industries.

He called for a whole government approach towards skill development and providing opportunities for budding entrepreneurs. The Lt Governor also called for strengthening the measures for the protection of workers, including unorganized workers in terms of statutory minimum wage, social security, and healthcare workers.

He was chairing a high-level meeting to review skill development, entrepreneurship, and labor welfare. senior officials of the Department of Skill Development, Department of Labour & Employment, and Mission Youth attended the meeting.

The Lt Governor discussed various issues such as creating a convergence of skill development schemes, opportunities, and strategies for employment generation across the sectors through entrepreneurship, skill gap analysis and skill mapping for upskilling, reskilling of the labor force and youth, and effective, efficient implementation of Healthcare, Social Security schemes for labor welfare and Livelihood Generation Schemes for youth and women.

The Lt Governor directed streamlining the process for registration of unemployed youth and laborers in the respective departments and improving the employability of local youth in development projects. He also said that Departments should help unorganized workers register themselves on the e-Shram portal.

The meeting also discussed and reviewed the progress of various initiatives and schemes such as job fairs, e-Shram Portal, Ease of Doing Business, promotion of Knowledge-Based Service Sector, and the digital initiatives including the development of Common Skilling Dashboard and J&K Youth and Skill mobile application.

The meeting was attended by Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Sh Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Kumar Rajeev Ranjan, Secretary, Skill Development, Labour & Employment department and CEO Mission Youth and other senior officials.