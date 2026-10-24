LG bats for self-reliant, tech-driven India

SRINAGAR, OCTOBER 24: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid rich tributes to eminent litterateur Dr Rahi Masoom Raza on the occasion of his birth centenary celebration and highlighted his immense contribution to Indian literature and cinema.

In a message delivered for the commemorative programme organised in Ghazipur, the Lieutenant Governor said Rahi Masoom Raza’s writings reflected the spirit of Ghazipur, Purvanchal and India, while promoting a universal vision rooted in humanity and cultural harmony.

He said that through works such as Aadha Gaon, Topi Shukla and Katra Bi Arzoo, as well as his contribution to the screenplay of Mahabharat, Raza conveyed the message that India’s culture, heritage and future belonged to every citizen.

Highlighting the relevance of Raza’s message in the present times, Sinha said the country’s unity was anchored in constitutional ideals, shared traditions, brotherhood, aspirations and everyday experiences. He called upon citizens to strengthen social trust through dialogue, cooperation and compassion, and to view India’s diversity as a source of collective strength.

The Lieutenant Governor urged young people to remain connected to their roots while pursuing ambitious goals. He said the younger generation should carry the values of their heritage wherever they go and turn opportunities into new possibilities through innovation, hard work and dedication.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is witnessing unprecedented development. Significant progress has been achieved in infrastructure, digital connectivity, financial inclusion, women’s empowerment, housing, sanitation and access to essential services. The massive efforts for inclusive development have enhanced the dignity and opportunities available to ordinary citizens,” he said.

Sinha underscored that the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 required the active participation of every citizen and accelerated development across all regions so that they could play a vital role in India’s transformation.

“Today, India is demonstrating its capabilities in many fields, from space to digital public infrastructure, and the world sees our country as a reliable partner. I want us to move forward with a collective resolve and a single goal to build an India that is developed, prosperous, strong, self-reliant and technologically advanced.

“Dr Rahi Masoom Raza’s birth centenary celebration is an opportunity to give a new direction to the future. It should be our resolve to make our diversity our strength, and by choosing dialogue, cooperation and compassion, we will further strengthen social trust,” the Lieutenant Governor said.