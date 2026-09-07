LG bats for ethical, human-centric AI

Srinagar, Sept 7: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today addressed the IIT (BHU) Global Alumni Meet in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Paying tributes to Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, the Lieutenant Governor highlighted the visionary legacy of Mahamana and his monumental contributions to advancing engineering education and industrializing India.

He said that Mahamana’s ideals and vision continue to inspire generations to advance technology, strengthen the economy and serve society.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor discussed how Artificial Intelligence will drive economic growth by combining human potential with machine intelligence, and called for Responsible AI.

He emphasized that AI must remain anchored in ethics, core values, and strict human oversight. Technology must be proactively guided by humanity to ensure it serves the collective well-being of all people, he said.

The Lieutenant Governor also spoke about the rise of a new India, which is stronger at home, confident abroad and prepared to contribute in shaping the new future of humanity.

“Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is building its own place in the world and preparing to lead it. This is India’s moment. This is India’s century. I can confidently say that this is the rise of a civilisational power, which is confident, compassionate, innovative and unstoppable.

India is rapidly advancing toward technological leadership while building on unprecedented social welfare initiatives, paving the way for a great resurgence,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Amidst this revival, the Lieutenant Governor said, the story of Jammu Kashmir’s transformation will be a compelling one.

“Hon’ble Prime Minister has transformed the destiny of Jammu Kashmir with the abrogation of Article 370. On the development front, the last 6 years have been nothing short of historic.

This is not just progress but a renaissance. Jammu Kashmir has moved from shadows of fear to the light of opportunity, from isolation to integration, and from despair to destiny. This transformation has opened new avenues of development, investment and opportunity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Recalling Swami Vivekananda’s historic September 11, 1893 address in Chicago, the Lieutenant Governor lauded the significant contribution of IIT (BHU) Global Alumni and Indian Diaspora to the upliftment of global society.

He urged the IIT (BHU) Global Alumni to actively participate in India’s ongoing civilisational and economic resurgence.

The Lieutenant Governor also outlined a four-point roadmap calling on alumni to invest in India’s next-generation institutions through mentorship and capital, build strategic partnerships between American and Indian institutions, share an accurate narrative of India’s transformation, and reconnect with their roots by bringing home their wealth of experience and knowledge.

Members of IIT (BHU) Global Alumni Association, and prominent citizens from diverse fields were present on the occasion.