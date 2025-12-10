LG attends HRDS India’s ‘Veer Savarkar International Impact Award’





JAMMU: “Savarkar, the valiant son of Mother India endured tremendous hardship but every moment of his life was dedicated to freedom and development of this soil. Today, people of India are working towards creating a Strong, Aatma-Nirbhar and Viksit Bharat, in line with Veer Savarkar’s vision”, the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Wednesday.

He was speaking at the ‘Veer Savarkar International Impact Award’, organised by High-range Rural Development Society (HRDS India), in New Delhi.

In his address, the Lieutenant Governor commended the extraordinary initiative of HRDS India to remind the world about Savarkar’s unmatched contribution to the motherland and restore his legacy in citizens’ collective consciousness.

Paying homage to Veer Savarkar, the Lieutenant Governor recalled his lifelong campaigns and unparalleled contribution to India’s Freedom struggle.

“Savarkar is a symbol of India’s success, India’s strength, India’s prosperity, India’s resolve, India’s dedication, India’s sensitivity, India’s simplicity, India’s perseverance, India’s culture, and India’s dreams. For Savarkar, India was never merely a piece of land, but the centre of human civilization,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said the national movement, inspired by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Panch Pran’ will fulfil Savarkar’s vision and dreams.

He also stressed on countering the false narratives to protect historical truth and national pride.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his felicitation to all the award winners for their exceptional devotion and contribution to society and nation-building. He urged them to be the light to guide humanity towards peace, progress and prosperity.

“Veer Savarkar International Impact Award sends a message that the time has come to reclaim India’s ancient glory and dedicate ourselves to achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat @ 2047,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Swami Atma Nambi, President, HRDS India; Dr. S. Krishna Kumar, Chairman Emeritus; K.G.Venugopal, Vice President; Aji Krishnan, Founder – Secretary, HRDS India; members of HRDS India and prominent citizens from different walks of life attended the award ceremony.