LG asks youth to be ‘catalyst for change’

JAMMU: The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, today attended the valedictory function of ‘Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang’ at Jammu. During the program, the Lieutenant Governor addressed the school and college students. The vibrant art workshop was organised by Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) and Divisional Administration Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor began his address by applauding Yuva Shakti of Jammu Kashmir and asked them to be a catalyst for change. He said the event is unique and special and provides opportunity to youth to imagine and paint Viksit Bharat of their dreams.

“The responsibility of creating a developed India not only on canvas but in reality, too is in their hands,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are committed to harnessing the potential of youth and providing them with the resources they need to achieve their full potential.

“Sewa Parv is preparing the young demography to face the future challenges with a positive mindset. The creative and constructive spirit will make them future leaders, inventors, and builders and they will shape India’s growth trajectory,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor called upon the Youth to take the leadership role and set clear goals for nation-building.

“Our youth are key to shaping the prosperous future, preserving cultural values and driving innovation. They have onerous responsibility of contributing to the growth and progress of society to propel the country forward.

He called upon the young generation and all sections of society to remain vigilant and unite against the divisive forces trying to destabilize the country.

The Lieutenant Governor felicitated the students who excelled during the ‘Viksit Bharat Ke Rang-Kala Ke Sang’ programme. He also called for making this initiative a regular feature.

Jugal Kishore Sharma, Member of Parliament; Prof. Umesh Rai, Vice Chancellor, University of Jammu; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Bhim Sen Tuti, IGP Jammu; Dr Rakesh Minhas, Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Shruti Awasthi, Regional Director, IGNCA, senior officials, heads of various educational institutions and youth in large number attended the valedictory function.