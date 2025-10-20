LG Arrives At Delhi with Holy Relics of Lord Buddha

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor, Shri Manoj Sinha returned to Delhi today after concluding his three-day visit to the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia. He was leading the delegation to bring back the Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to India following their exposition in Elista, the Capital city of the Republic of Kalmykia, Russia.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X:

“Holy relics of Lord Buddha are back home after week-long exposition at Kalmykia, Russia. The exposition underscored our commitment to foster mutual understanding, build trust and cooperation and create lasting connections through shared spiritual experiences.

Exposition of holy relics has deepened spiritual connect and mindfulness will always serve as a source of peace, ideals and inspiration for future generations. Holy relics are back home but Buddha’s enduring presence in Kalmykia will continue to guide seekers for their own awakening”.