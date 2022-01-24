Srinagar: Lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts of Jammu and Kashmir police.
“On #NationalGirlChildDay, approved 15% reservation for women in non-gazetted posts [email protected] This is just the beginning. We are determined and committed to increase it further in the future,” he said in a tweet.
“For women and girls to be agents of change, J&K government is committed to ensure Nari Shaktis’ social and economic empowerment while redressing long-standing inequalities to build a more just and resilient society,” he said.
