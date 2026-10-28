LG Allocates Portfolios to J&K Council of Ministers

Srinagar, Oct 28: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday allocated government departments to the Council of Ministers in Jammu and Kashmir, with Chief Minister Omar Abdullah retaining charge of all departments and subjects not assigned to any minister.

As per Government Order No. 1690-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated October 28, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary has been assigned the Public Works (Roads and Buildings), Industries and Commerce, Labour and Employment, and Skill Development departments.

Ali Mohammad Sagar has been allotted Revenue, Power Development, Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction (DMRRR), and Election departments.

Sakeena Masood Itoo will handle Health and Medical Education and Social Welfare, while Javed Ahmad Rana has been assigned Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Tribal Affairs, and Transport.

Javid Ahmed Dar has been allocated Agriculture Production, Finance, Mining, and Cooperatives departments.

Mir Saifullah will handle Planning, Development and Monitoring, Culture, Youth Services and Sports, and ARI and Trainings departments.

Shamim Firdous has been assigned School Education, Higher Education, and Jal Shakti, while Altaf Ahmad Wani will oversee Forest, Ecology and Environment, and Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

The order was issued by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha under Rule 4(2) of the Transaction of Business of the Government of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir Rules, 2019.

The order was published for general information by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo.