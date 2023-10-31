SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor-administration is setting up the Information Technology (IT) tower to make Jammu and Kashmir a new software hub in India.

This follows the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) and the Electronic Software Council of India (ESCI). The MoU was signed in the presence of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

“IT is the future and we have so much talent in Kashmir. If harnessed well, our young boys and girls can do wonders. Thanks to the LG administration, the IT sector is receiving due attention. The government is working to set up an IT tower where all our software professionals and startups will be stationed. It will be the hub of software development and our window to the world,” KCCI President Javaid Tenga told The Kashmir Monitor.

To start with, software professionals from Kashmir will be participating in the International Expo at Pragati Maidan in January next year. “It will be a golden opportunity for our IT professionals. Our government has facilitated it. We hope LG to visit our enclosure to pep up our professionals,” he said.

During the exhibition, Kashmiri IT will interact with international dignitaries and, showcase and promote their products. “They will showcase the IT products. Some will launch the products on the spot. There will be buyer-seller interaction and our professions will seal the deals,” said Tenga.

KCCI president said once the IT tower is ready, Kashmir will be brimming with talent. “We will be in the reckoning. We hope to make a mark in the IT sector. We have everything that is required. And with the government’s help, we will make the most of it,” he said.

In fact, Kashmir Inc. is on cloud 9 as Lieutenant Government administration is pushing business, and investment to make Jammu and Kashmir an engine for trade and commerce.

From handicrafts to IT and from horticulture to tourism, the administration is working overtime to create an ecosystem for business.

In this direction, Jammu and Kashmir Bank is all set to lift Rs 50 lakh rider on the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme.

This followed the intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. Tenga had discussed the issue with the Lieutenant Governor who took up the matter with the CEO of J&K Bank to address the issue.

“J&K Bank will be issuing orders in this regard. It has brought relief to thousands and thousands of businessmen who were unable to avail the benefits. We are highly thankful to the LG Sahab for coming to our rescue,” he said.