June 2, 2024

Let’s make our democracy more vibrant: PM Modi

June 2, 2024
New Delhi, June 1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged people to vote in large numbers as polling for the last phase of Lok Sabha elections began.

“Together, let’s make our democracy more vibrant and participative,” the prime minister said on X.

Polling is being held in 57 seats, including in all constituencies of Punjab and Himachal Pradesh besides a few in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, and Jharkhand.

Modi’s parliamentary constituency Varanasi is also voting on Saturday.

“Today is the final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. As 57 seats across 8 states and UTs go to the polls, calling upon the voters to turn out in large numbers and vote. I hope young and women voters exercise their franchise in record numbers,” he said.

