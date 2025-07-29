Let’s find joy in planting trees: Omar

JAMMU, JULY 28: Climate change is real, and the signs are all around us. The earth and our environment are a heritage we must pass on to the next generations—if not improved, at least preserved in our lifetime, asserted Chief Minister Omar Abdullah as he inaugurated the Van Mahotsav 2025 celebrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department at Abhinav Theatre. Let’s find joy in planting trees and gifting plants, he remarked, calling on people to transform the festival into a vibrant people’s movement.

He was joined by Javed Ahmed Rana, Minister for Jal Shakti, Forest, Ecology and Environment and Tribal Affairs; Advisor to the Chief Minister, Nasir Aslam Wani; Commissioner and Secretary to the Government, Department of Forest, Ecology and Environment, Sheetal Nanda; Secretary Tribal Affairs, Prasanna Ramaswamy G; Principal Chief Conservators of Forests; DDC Member (Dansal) Shamima Begum; besides senior officers from various departments.

The event was marked by broad community participation, including tribal members, students, and citizens across the Union Territory.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah emphasised that our actions today would have repercussions long afterwards. There needs to be a check on greed; only our needs must be met. Uncontrolled deforestation must stop. Genuine afforestation efforts are required to produce results that matter, not just statistics. He added that development is a need, but it should be judicious. There must be a balance; development carried out with sincere concern for the environment. For every tree uprooted, a hundred must be planted.

Reaffirming the government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said that the administration will ensure the benefits of the Forest Rights Act and minor forest produce reach every intended beneficiary. Addressing the youth and tribal communities, he celebrated the enduring value of trees and the importance of collective stewardship.