Lest we forget

Top surgeon and philanthropist Dr Ashiq Hussain Naqashbandi passed away after a prolonged illness on Saturday. A large number of people, including his students, bid him a tearful adieu in Srinagar. Tributes poured in from every strata of society for the departed soul. From students to his colleagues, everyone’s eyes were moist at his passing. A veteran cardio-vascular thoracic surgeon, he left an indelible mark on the medical and social landscape of Kashmir. His pioneering service at the Cancer Society of Kashmir had a profound impact on Kashmir, which has been reeling under a cancer burden. He used to hold OPD at the Cancer Society of Kashmir for free. His only motive was to provide relief to the people who had been battling hardships. Of late, Jammu and Kashmir has been reeling under rising cancer cases. For the last seven years, Kashmir has recorded almost 50,000 new cancer cases. Figures released by the Union Health Ministry show an alarming increase in cancer incidence. Lifestyle changes and lack of awareness have had a cascading effect on the health of people. In fact, the trend started in the mid-nineties when more and more cancer cases started to pour in. Sensing an impending crisis, a group of doctors joined hands to start Cancer of Kashmir with a motive to help create awareness and provide relief to the people. Dr Naqashbandi was one of the doctors who extended a helping hand in the pioneering initiative. Coming from Shahr-e-Khaas, Dr Naqashbandi did his MBBS and M.S. (General Surgery) from the Government Medical College, Srinagar. He later completed his MCh in Cardio-vascular Thoracic Surgery (CVTS) from CMC Vellore. He was among the first few CVTS surgeons of Jammu and Kashmir. He joined as a faculty member in the Government Medical College, Srinagar, in 1981 and eventually became Head of the Department of Surgery. In February 2005, he was appointed as Principal/Dean, GMC, Srinagar, and remained in this post till May 2006. Given his contribution to society and medical science, there is a need to create a chair in medical institutions or announce a scholarship in his name. This will be a fitting tribute to the eminent doctor and philanthropist who dedicated everything to Kashmir. The chair can be a research organization where young doctors and scientists can study innovations in the fields of science and medicine. A scholarship can be instituted in his name so that the poor students, who cannot afford fees and costly medical education, are able to pursue their dreams and goals. Both the government and other stakeholders should join hands to keep the flame of knowledge aglow. A corpus fund by civil society for poor patients in Dr Naqashbandhi’s name, too, can be a fitting tribute to this great son of the soil. Rest in peace, doc!