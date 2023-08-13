Srinagar: Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials seized four leopard skins and arrested eight persons, who were involved in illegal wildlife trade.

Based on specific intelligence, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence officials launched an operation and recovered leopard skins from the gang which was involved in the illegal trade of leopard skins.

Officials said the seized skins and the eight accused were handed over to the officials of the Department of Wild Life Protection Jammu and Kashmir after initial seizure proceedings under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972.

Pertinently in January 2021, Wild Life Protection Department had seized leopard skins and other body parts at Anantnag, Kashmir and Manwal, Jammu.

Leopards particularly snow leopards are enlisted as endangered species in Jammu and Kashmir. The government has initiated many programmes to revive the population and conserve snow leopards in Jammu and Kashmir.