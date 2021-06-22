Help The Kashmir Monitor sustain so that we continue to be editorially independent. Remember, your contributions, however small they may be, matter to us.
Monitor News Bureau·
Jammu and kashmir
··1 min read

Leopard kills 22 sheep in Kunzer Baramulla

Baramulla: A leopard killed at least 22 sheep and injured four others in Kunzer area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, locals said on Tuesday.

Reports said that the sheeps belonging to Mehraj Din Reshi were killed in Rembalpora village of Kunzer last night.

 

“This morning when I went to animal shed to feed them, I saw 22 sheep dead,” Reshi said.

Meanwhile, villagers appealed Wildlife officials to lay a trap and catch the leopards so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

The residents also appealed the government to provide compensation to the owner who has lost the livestock. (GNS)


