Leopard cub run over on south Kashmir highway

Srinagar: A leopard cub was crushed to death on Jammu-Sringar national highway near Semthan area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district late Saturday.

An official said that the cub was found dead on highway and it is believed that it was killed on Sunday night after being hit by some vehicle.

He said that the cub was found dead near Donipora area of Semthan. “The locals soon after spotting the cub in a pool of blood informed the wildlife department about it.”

When contacted, Wildlife Warden, Anantnag Abdul Rauf Zargar said that he has directed a team to visit the spot and has asked them to lift the remains and bury the same with proper SOPs after identification of the wild animal. (KNO)