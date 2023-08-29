ADVERTISEMENT

In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in the Nesbal area of North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

An official told a boy had gone missing on Monday evening following which a massive search operation was launched by Police, 13RR, CRPF, and locals to trace him

According to them, bloodstains and the clothes of the boy were found near a field, leading them to suspect that a leopard, which had been sighted often in the area, had attacked the boy, officials said.

After a search of over 10 hours, the boy’s mutilated body was found in a nearby hillock in Nesbal in the early morning on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Zaid Bashir s/o Bashir Ahmad of Nesbal. After legal medical formalities, the body was handed over to his family members for last rites.

(with inputs from KNO)