Legrand has launched a new Scholarship program under its CSR initiative to provide financial support to meritorious girl students
Under the `Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program’, academically promising girl students who have chosen to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch. /Other graduation (Finance or Science) – BSC/BCOM/BBA/etc. will receive 60% of the annual course fee up to Rs 60,000 per year and students in the special category* will receive 80% of the annual course fee up to Rs 1,00,000 per year till the completion of their course based on their academic performances.
Special category: Differently-abled students/transgender students/students with single parents/students who lost their parents due to COVID.
Key highlights:
- Legrand is widening its academic category to Finance and Science graduation program apart from the B.Tech and B.Arch. Courses.
- Scholarship support extended (25% seats) to Differently-abled girl students and Transgender students to promote diversity and inclusion.
- Mentoring support is provided to the selected scholarship beneficiaries by Legrand India. Industrial experts and subject matter experts to build women future leaders (first students mentorship batch launched in 2022).
- Internship assistance short/long term is offered exclusively to the scholarship beneficiaries across Legrand’s PAN India locations.
- Scholarship benefit is given till the end of the course based on the student’s performance.
Eligibility:
- Open for girl students across India only.
- Applicants to pursue B.Tech/BE/B.Arch., Other graduation (Finance or Science) – BSc/B.COM/BBA, etc.
- Must have cleared Class 12 in 2021-22.
- Must have secured a minimum of 70% and above marks in class 10 and 12 examinations. Exceptions are given to the differently-abled girl students and transgender students.
- The annual family income of the applicant from all sources must be less than Rs 5,00,000.
NOTE: Preference will be given to students from the special category.*
Benefits:
- 60% of annual course fees up to Rs 60,000 per year (whichever is less) till the completion of the course based on the academic performance of girl students.
- 80% of annual course fees up to Rs 1,00,000 per year (whichever is less) till the completion of the course based on the academic performance is awarded to the special category* students based on the academic performance.
- Job opportunities can also be provided to students from the special category* at the end of their graduation who qualify all basic job requirements for a particular role.
Documents:
- The applicants are required to attach the following documents –
- Photo ID card
- Age proof (Birth Certificate, Aadhaar Card, Passport, Class 10 school leaving certificate)
- Aadhaar Card (if Aadhaar Card is not available, an equivalent document for proof of address)
- Class 10 mark sheet
- Class 12 mark sheet
- Family income certificate or Form 16 of parents/ bank statements of last 6 months
- Passport size photograph
- Disability certificate (if applicable)
- Proof of admission or college/university fee receipt
- Transgender Certificate or Identity Card (If applicable)
How can you apply?
- Login to Buddy4Study with your registered ID and land on the ‘Application Form Page’.
- If not registered on Buddy4Study – Register at Buddy4Study with your Email/Mobile/Gmail account.
- You will now be redirected to the ‘Legrand Empowering Scholarship Program’ application form page.
- Click on the ‘Start Application button to begin the application process.
- Fill in the required details in the online application form.
- Upload relevant documents.
- Accept the ‘Terms and Conditions’ and click on ‘Preview’.
- If all the details filled in by the applicant are correctly showing on the preview screen, click on the ‘Submit’ button to complete the application process.
Deadline:
- August: 31, 2022