Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan has reportedly landed herself in ‘legal trouble’ over a recent property purchase.

Media reports said the case against Gauri was registered under section 409 (criminal breach of trust) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the complainant, the flat located in Tulsiyani Golf View at Lucknow’s Sushant Golf City area was given to someone else.

Besides Gauri, the complaint was also filed against Tulsiyani Construction and Development Limited Chief Managing Director, Anil Kumar Tulsiyani, and its Director Mahesh Tulsiyani.

Gauri is the owner of ‘Gauri Khan Designs’ and is currently one of the best interior designers in Bollywood. She has decorated and renovated the houses of many fellow celebrities including Karan Johar and Malaika Arora.

Recently, Gauri Khan paid a visit to SRK’s manager Pooja Dadlani’s newly-renovated house in Mumbai as it was Khan herself who decorated the interiors of the house.

She had arrived with Shah Rukh Khan and their son Aryan Khan. However, the Khan family did not pose for the paparazzi who were stationed outside Dadlani’s residence.