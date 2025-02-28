GANDERBAL, FEBRUARY 28: Legal Services Unit for Children (LSUC), Ganderbal, under the aegis of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Ganderbal, organized a legal awareness program for children at Town Hall Ganderbal, today.

The event was conducted in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department Ganderbal, Child Welfare Committee Ganderbal and the District Child Protection Office Ganderbal.

The program, held under the supervision of Abdul Nasir, Chairman DLSA Ganderbal aimed to educate children, including those with disabilities, transgender children, and children rescued from trafficking, child marriage, child abuse, and denial of education, about their legal rights and protections.

The initiative also sought to promote social inclusion among vulnerable children affected by sexual abuse, trafficking, HIV/AIDS, child marriage, and other forms of exploitation.

On the occasion, Shubana, Chairperson, Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Ganderbal, emphasized that the primary objective of the program is to raise awareness among the general public, particularly children, about their rights and protections. She underscored the importance of educating children about the mechanisms for their protection from abuse and exploitation.

She provided valuable insights on how to identify and report cases of child abuse, emphasizing the critical role of the community in preventing and responding to child abuse. She also highlighted the procedures for reporting suspected cases of child abuse and the support services available to victims.

Advocate Sajid Irfan, Deputy Legal Aid Defense Counsel (Member, LSUC) Ganderbal, delivered an informative session on the various laws related to children. He comprehensively highlighted the rights of children in protecting and promoting their welfare.

He also threw light on key legislation, including the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Right to Education Act, 2009. He explained the provisions and safeguards enshrined in these laws, which aim to ensure the care, protection, and development of children.

Advocate Burjeena Hamid, Member, Legal Services Unit for Children (LSUC) Ganderbal, delivered a comprehensive presentation on child rights and child abuse.

Shahbaz Hamid, from District Child Protection Officer (DCPU), Ganderbal, highlighted the crucial role of the Child Help Line in providing assistance to children in need of care and protection.