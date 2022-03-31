Srinagar: Internet has exploded in meme fest after Tulip garden witnessed an extraordinary rush in the last few days.

Control crowds at Tulip garden have become a herculean task. People scramble to get tickets. This is despite the fact that the administration has made the tickets available online.

Such is the rush that people have started sarcastically congratulating each other for making it to the garden.

Kashmiri reelers' journey to Tulip garden



Leaves home. Reaches There pic.twitter.com/AASKgyMdST — Fayaaz Takkar♐ (@fayaaz_takkar_) March 29, 2022

Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram are flooded with memes with people sharing their experiences of visiting the garden.

A Twitter handle `Fayaaz Takkar’, shared a picture of Bollywood comedian Rajpal Yadhav in style and dowdier to compare `before and after experience’.

A lot of users share pictures of visitors jostling against each other to enter the garden.

Many shared stories and pictures about their long stay in traffic jams. Others narrate their struggle to click pictures in the garden.

“I ended up spending more than an hour entering the garden. The rush is enormous and unexpected this year,” posted Saleem Bhat, a Facebook user.

Social media buffs throng the garden to click selfies and make reels. Some visitors are live-streaming their visit on social media

Tulip garden was thrown open on March 23. On the first Sunday, more than 30,000 visitors visited the garden.