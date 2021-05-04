‘Leave home only in extreme medical emergency’: Admin imposes strict measures, several vehicles seized in Srinagar

Srinagar: The authorities on Tuesday imposed strict measures in Srinagar with civil and police administration on roads to enforce corona curfew in the city in order to break the pandemic chain.

Deputy commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad said that to impose strict corona curfew, civil and police administration is on roads to ensure people do not violate curfew guidelines.

“I appeal to the people to stay at home and come out only in extreme medical emergencies. It is in our interest to break the transmission chain and at the same time we also need to follow all SOPs related to Covid-19,” he said.

He also said that several vehicles have been seized and SSP Srinagar is himself on ground to ensure nobody is violating curfew guidelines.

He also appealed people to follow all Covid-19 SOPs including social distancing, wearing of face masks and vaccination.

Asad said that vehicles of all those persons will be seized who are coming out of their homes unnecessarily.

“Its a corona curfew and we are implementing directions of state executive committee. The situation is dynamic and decisions are to be taken as per the requirements,” he said. (KNO)