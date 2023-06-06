Mumbai: Internet has gone into a spin after an old conversation between Shubman Gill and Sara Tendulkar went viral.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, Shubman and Sara Tendulkar had a close bond and maintained a friendly relationship. Rumors of their romantic involvement, however, began to circulate.

In one of the screenshots that are now resurfacing on the internet, Shubman Gill can be seen on an Instagram live session addressing his fans, when Sara Tendulkar joins the session and wishes him ‘Happy Birthday’ in the comments with utmost excitement.

In another screenshot of their old social media interactions, Shubman Gill posted a photo of himself exercising. One fan commented, “Amazing editing skills”, to which Sara Tendulkar wrote, “You think he did that himself?” giving rise to speculations that she helped out the cricketer with the photo.

Not just this, Shubman Gill is often affectionately referred to as “Sachin Tendulkar’s son-in-law” by enthusiastic fans at a cricket ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although Shubman was previously linked to Sara Ali Khan, it appears that rumors about his relationship with Sara Tendulkar continue. Fans regard the couple as the ideal couple, making them extremely popular in the public eye.

As the saga progresses, fans eagerly await new developments in Shubman Gill’s personal life.